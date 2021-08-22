Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Stake Lessened by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,684 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.33% of Argo Group International worth $23,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARGO. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

ARGO traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $55.01. The company had a trading volume of 85,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,867. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.73 million. Analysts expect that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

