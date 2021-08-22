EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Bought by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 414,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $21,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPR. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in EPR Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,559. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.74, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.71.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

