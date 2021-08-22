Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,645 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.60.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.22. 21,876,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,370,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $58.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.