Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Will Announce Earnings of $2.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce earnings per share of $2.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.49. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings of $2.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

APD stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.44. 1,624,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,929. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,140,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,008,912,000 after buying an additional 878,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $3,154,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $121,479,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $116,141,000. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

