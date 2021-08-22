Brokerages Expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Will Announce Earnings of $5.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to announce $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.90. FedEx reported earnings of $4.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $21.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $21.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $23.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.68 to $24.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FedEx.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 980.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,210,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 10,682.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $266.55. 2,404,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,877. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $288.51. FedEx has a 12 month low of $208.50 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FedEx (FDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.