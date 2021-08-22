uPlexa Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,872.00 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. uPlexa has a market cap of $655,461.61 and $1,872.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get uPlexa alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 84.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UPXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for uPlexa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uPlexa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.