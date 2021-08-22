RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $93.81 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $93.81 million and $2.44 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0715 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.45 or 0.00325939 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.60 or 0.00145227 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152664 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00008777 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000702 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RFOX is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

