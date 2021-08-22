Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 423,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,613 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for approximately 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.90% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $41,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.96. The stock had a trading volume of 361,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,897. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.37. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $110.46.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.