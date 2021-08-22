Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,613 shares during the quarter. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for approximately 0.7% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.90% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $41,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

NYSE AMN traded up $2.52 on Friday, reaching $107.96. The stock had a trading volume of 361,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,897. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $110.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,122. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

