Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $52.97 Million Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares during the period. HEICO comprises approximately 0.9% of Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $52,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 15,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 11,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 32,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. 24.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Benchmark increased their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HEICO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

NYSE HEI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.28. 263,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,903. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.28. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $99.55 and a one year high of $148.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.53.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.86%.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

