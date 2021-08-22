Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $27.77 Million Holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,266 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 3.47% of Wabash National worth $27,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Wabash National by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Wabash National by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Wabash National by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 290,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 434,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,466. Wabash National Co. has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $750.14 million, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.87.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 1.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

