Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.98 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,400 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after buying an additional 685,847 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in VMware by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after buying an additional 78,747 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $117,298,000 after buying an additional 65,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VMware by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $109,688,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in VMware by 5.9% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 689,191 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $103,688,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMW. Mizuho lifted their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.38. The company had a trading volume of 926,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.33. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.