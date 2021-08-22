Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 84,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Sirius XM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.59.

In related news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.30. 15,995,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,666,777. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 126.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

