Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 56.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.0% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,726,924.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.50.

DPZ stock traded down $8.80 on Friday, reaching $509.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,304. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.71 and a 52 week high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.82.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

