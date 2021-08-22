Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $458.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,937. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.05. The stock has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $460.62.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.