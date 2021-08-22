Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

K stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,813. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.08.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $5,315,684.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total transaction of $5,319,209.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,665 shares of company stock valued at $26,779,894. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

