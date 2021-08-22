Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $2.70 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Whirlpool by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 121,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter worth $2,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Whirlpool stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.20. 289,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $164.06 and a 1 year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.