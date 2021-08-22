Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,600 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,835,816 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $232,356,000 after purchasing an additional 118,156 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $199,789.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,976.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock valued at $904,731. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,919. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

