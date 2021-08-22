Baldrige Asset Management LLC Makes New $186,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.90. 4,496,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $132.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

