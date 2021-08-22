Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55,707 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 3.1% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $138,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $272.96. 4,179,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,741,221. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $320.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.58, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $286.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

