Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 761.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the quarter. Ubiquiti accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 991.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,323,000 after acquiring an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 34.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

NYSE UI traded up $6.17 on Friday, reaching $309.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $307.70. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.75 and a 52-week high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

