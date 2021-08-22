ZumCoin Market Cap Achieves $976,186.99 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 99.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $976,186.99 and $5.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 85% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

ZumCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.