Rope Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Rope has a market cap of $485,606.88 and approximately $2,033.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rope has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One Rope coin can currently be purchased for about $17.34 or 0.00035602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00055672 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00130455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76.55 or 0.00157140 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,694.77 or 0.99962221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.97 or 0.00913454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.99 or 0.06632673 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

