Analysts Expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to Announce $2.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.16 and the highest is $2.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings per share of ($0.85) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 391.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) earnings per share.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 172.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $135.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.13. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a twelve month low of $106.92 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

