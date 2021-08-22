ZINC (ZINC) Price Tops $0.0115 on Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. ZINC has a market cap of $64,073.08 and $175.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZINC has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00056231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014986 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.10 or 0.00806978 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00047555 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002094 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

