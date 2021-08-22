IWG (LON:IWG) Price Target Cut to GBX 310 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

IWG (LON:IWG) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IWG. Barclays lowered their target price on IWG from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on IWG from GBX 395 ($5.16) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on IWG from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of IWG in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

Shares of LON IWG traded down GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 295.60 ($3.86). 2,135,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,343. The firm has a market cap of £2.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14. IWG has a 52 week low of GBX 246.60 ($3.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 310.03.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

