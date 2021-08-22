Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on the stock.

LON:RSG traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 23.60 ($0.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,702. The company has a market capitalization of £260.52 million and a PE ratio of 19.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Resolute Mining has a 52-week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 64.98 ($0.85).

Resolute Mining Company Profile

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

