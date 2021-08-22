Capital (LON:CAPD) Price Target Increased to GBX 112 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Capital (LON:CAPD) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 107 ($1.40) to GBX 112 ($1.46) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:CAPD traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 80.60 ($1.05). The stock had a trading volume of 562,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Capital has a 52 week low of GBX 56.50 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 87 ($1.14). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.65. The company has a market capitalization of £153.18 million and a PE ratio of 6.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Capital’s payout ratio is 0.13%.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

