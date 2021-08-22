Analysts Expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.18 Million

Brokerages expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to announce sales of $61.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $50.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year sales of $235.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.78 million to $236.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $280.73 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $284.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ:TSC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. 124,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriState Capital during the second quarter valued at $15,630,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 27.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,265,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after purchasing an additional 271,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 237.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 267,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 18.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

