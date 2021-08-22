iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 204.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 36,671 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,138,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,507,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 188.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $445.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,661,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,610. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $449.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $436.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

