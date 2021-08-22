Provident Trust Co. Sells 523 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Provident Trust Co. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 9.5% of Provident Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $479,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $30.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,768.74. 778,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,554. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,644.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total transaction of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,367,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,752 shares of company stock valued at $323,857,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

