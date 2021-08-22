Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) is Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s Largest Position

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113,500 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 1.5% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Newmont by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

NEM stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,165,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.89. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.63.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $36,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,097 shares of company stock worth $1,682,137 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

