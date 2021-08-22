Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the quarter. B&G Foods makes up about 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,231,000 after buying an additional 494,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after buying an additional 102,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,200,000 after buying an additional 791,832 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $20,213,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGS stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. 727,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,843. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $47.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

