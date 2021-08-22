Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 1,994 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,537 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.7% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 89,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.52. 10,645,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,554,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.02. The company has a market cap of $229.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.