PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $427.51 Million

Brokerages expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to post sales of $427.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $431.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.74 million. PTC reported sales of $390.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,629,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PTC by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PTC by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,654 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in PTC by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after purchasing an additional 768,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PTC by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,727,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,294,000 after purchasing an additional 745,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.29. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. PTC has a one year low of $79.36 and a one year high of $153.73.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

