Bismuth Hits Market Cap of $1.96 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $339.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004787 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000070 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000427 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,025,156 coins and its circulating supply is 21,913,871 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

