Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,814 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 2.92% of The Hackett Group worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 37.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

The Hackett Group stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 216,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,452. The company has a market cap of $569.13 million, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.69. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.00.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

