Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347,363 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $18,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,547 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after buying an additional 37,793 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 330,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,183 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 43,461 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 155.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 406,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter worth $1,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE BTU traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,705,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,109,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $14.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $723.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 23.85% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

