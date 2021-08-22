SafeInsure Price Down 24.5% This Week (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $202,371.73 and $73.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00019160 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001666 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000117 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000727 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000115 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,313,332 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

