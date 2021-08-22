Digitalcoin (DGC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $293,030.05 and approximately $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Digitalcoin

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,688,038 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

