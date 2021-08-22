Analysts Expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.33 Million

Brokerages expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to report $97.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $97.50 million. SPS Commerce posted sales of $79.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year sales of $381.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $381.20 million to $382.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $439.23 million, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $440.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.27. 151,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,564. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $124.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.76.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

