Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,126,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,161 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $22,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,686,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,264,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 41,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $13.22. 16,977,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,015,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

