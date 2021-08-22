Hosking Partners LLP Sells 44,756 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,756 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of MBIA worth $31,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,620,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MBIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MBIA by 455.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 461,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 378,667 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MBIA by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,879,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after buying an additional 273,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MBIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,655,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised MBIA from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 20,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard C. Vaughan sold 26,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $313,356.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,002 shares in the company, valued at $937,753.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,798 shares of company stock worth $577,631. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

MBI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.10. 170,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,450. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. MBIA Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $658.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.07.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.23. MBIA had a negative return on equity of 156.01% and a negative net margin of 115.91%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter.

About MBIA

MBIA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance, related reinsurance, advisory and portfolio services, and asset management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Public Finance Insurance; Corporate; and International and Structured Finance Insurance.

