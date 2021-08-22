Hosking Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.24% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $46,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 91.7% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 45.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,627 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,627. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BIO traded up $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $780.03. 77,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,087. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $472.84 and a 1-year high of $783.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $690.72. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 140.48% and a return on equity of 4.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.