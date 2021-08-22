Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 24,298 Shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,482,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,298 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 2.52% of Ferroglobe worth $27,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSM traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,947. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78. Ferroglobe PLC has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.98.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

