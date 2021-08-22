Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 78 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. United Bank raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,343 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.26 on Friday, hitting $238.49. 1,989,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,872. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $236.11. The stock has a market cap of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

