Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,831,000 after buying an additional 32,335 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after buying an additional 429,492 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,187,000 after buying an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,954,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300,473. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.74 and a twelve month high of $116.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

