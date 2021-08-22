Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) & Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Head to Head Comparison

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

This table compares Fission Uranium and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fission Uranium N/A -2.65% -2.55% Mountain Province Diamonds -62.66% 19.27% 3.79%

0.0% of Fission Uranium shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fission Uranium and Mountain Province Diamonds’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fission Uranium N/A N/A -$6.72 million ($0.01) -36.60 Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.45 -$196.65 million N/A N/A

Fission Uranium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Fission Uranium and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fission Uranium 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00

Fission Uranium currently has a consensus target price of $0.65, indicating a potential upside of 77.60%. Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.10, indicating a potential downside of 72.53%. Given Fission Uranium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fission Uranium is more favorable than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Risk & Volatility

Fission Uranium has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its stock price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fission Uranium beats Mountain Province Diamonds on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.