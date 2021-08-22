Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855,523 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 28,463 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.13% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $68,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after buying an additional 15,067,867 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after buying an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $146,627,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $87,589,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 639.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,765,473 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $91,067,000 after buying an additional 2,391,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.19.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.80. 21,881,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,252,922. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.