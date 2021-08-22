Aeron Trading Down 32.8% This Week (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Aeron coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $6,829.06 and approximately $68,520.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.41 or 0.00804917 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00047285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00101727 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.